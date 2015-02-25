* H1 net profit HK$47 mln vs Starmine SmartEstimate of HK$52
mln
* CEO Martinez has undertaken dramatic revamp of company
* Sales hit by unseasonably warm European weather, store
closures
* Weakness in the euro also hurt results
By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, Feb 25 Clothing retailer Esprit
Holdings posted a halving of first-half profit that
also missed analyst estimates, hit by unfavourable currency
rates and as sales slid on the closure of underperforming stores
and unseasonably warm weather in Europe.
Under Chief Executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez, the
Europe-focused company has launched a dramatic restructuring,
seeking to learn from the business model of his former employer
Inditex SA.
Martinez said that while the first half had obviously been
disappointing, this did not mean that the company was on the
wrong track with its ambitious program of store closures, price
adjustments, new return policies and technology and distribution
upgrades.
"We know that most of the factors affecting the bad
performance in these first six months have nothing to do with
the things we are introducing, they have nothing to do with the
transformation plan itself," he told an earnings briefing.
Net profit came in at HK$47 million ($6 million) in the six
months ended Dec. 31, within a range flagged by the company
earlier but below a StarMine SmartEstimate of HK$51.79 million
from two analysts.
Hong Kong-based Esprit had warned that its restructuring
efforts would make for volatile results.
Potential further weakening in the euro and a slowdown at
its outlets in China, the group's biggest revenue contributor in
Asia Pacific, also look likely to cloud its second-half outlook.
Approximately 78 percent of Esprit's sales are in euros.
First-half turnover fell 13.2 percent to HK$10.7 billion,
with the pain felt worst in China where sales dropped 22 percent
drop and in Germany, its largest market, where they declined 16
percent.
The fast fashion retailer became the latest company to
highlight the impact of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong on
its bottom line, saying the demonstrations forced it to shorten
trading hours in some affected areas last year.
Return agreements with wholesalers in China for old
inventory had also hurt sales, it added.
Gross profit margin increased slightly to stand at 50.5
percent from 49.6 percent a year earlier, thanks to savings
achieved from a leaner supply chain.
Shares in Esprit closed down 1 percent on Wednesday, lagging
a flat overall market.
($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)