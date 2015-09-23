(Adds details, quotes)
By Jess Macy Yu
HONG KONG, Sept 23 Clothing retailer Esprit
Holdings Ltd lagged forecasts as it swung to a loss
for the year ended June 2015, weighed down by a weak euro and a
slowdown in Germany and China, but said the world's
second-largest economy is a focus for growth this year.
Esprit said on Wednesday its retail sales area may shrink
this year due to previously announced store closures or
downsizing of unprofitable outlets but that the most challenging
part of a company transition was over.
With Chief Executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez at the
helm, the company has been in the midst of an ambitious revamp
over the past year that included store closures, price
adjustments, new return policies, and technology and
distribution improvements.
"In Asia Pacific, our emphasis is on China as the key market
for growth. Despite the current economic and competitive
challenges in China, we are putting a plan in place to further
develop our business in the country," Martinez said.
Europe-focused Esprit reported a net loss of HK$3.70 billion
($477.45 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a
profit of HK$210 million a year earlier. The result lagged a
forecast for a net loss of HK$1.2 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.
"All in all, it's a year of surgery with our financial
performance under pressure, but also with a lot of internal
changes and we're moving in the right direction," Martinez said.
The company recorded a net loss of HK$4.4 billion in 2013.
Turnover in the year ended June 2015 fell to HK$19.42
billion from HK$24.23 billion.
Esprit, which earns the bulk of its revenues in Europe, said
its gross profit margin should stay stable or increase this year
and it expects to increase spending, in part on retail store
refurbishments.
In Germany, Esprit's biggest market, turnover fell 21
percent to HK$8.96 billion, while turnover in Asia-Pacific
dropped 13 percent to HK$3.21 billion.
The company said an unusually warm winter in Europe had put
pressure on sales and resulted in steep discounts during that
season. In Asia-Pacific, it attributed a slowdown in China's
economy to weaker consumer spending in the region.
Esprit shares closed down 0.9 percent at HK$6.69 on
Wednesday, compared with a 2.3 percent drop in the broader Hang
Seng Index. Esprit shares have fallen 27.9 percent so far
this year, compared with a 9.8 percent slide in the Hang Seng
Index.
($1 = 7.7495 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu and Clare Baldwin; Editing by
Anne Marie Roantree and Subhranshu Sahu)