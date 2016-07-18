HONG KONG, July 18 Esprit Holdings Ltd
said on Monday that it expected a break-even in net income for
the year ended in June thanks to HK$1.34 billion ($173 million)
in exceptional gains from the sale of its Hong Kong office and a
write-back in tax provisions.
The exceptional gains, including HK$725 million from the
office sale, are set to offset non-recurring expenses due to
cost restructuring measures that have included staff reduction
and closure of some unprofitable stores in Hong Kong, Macau and
China, the apparel retailer said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse.
Esprit is due to release its FY15/16 results in September.
(bit.ly/29GceLQ)
The Europe-focused retailer has been in the midst of an
ambitious revamp over the past year that has included store
closures, price adjustments, new return policies, and technology
and distribution improvements.
In February, it posted a HK$238 million first-half net loss,
hurt by a slowdown in China and a weak euro.
Last month, Esprit said Britain's vote to leave the European
Union could affect consumer sentiment in its key markets in
Europe.
($1 = 7.7543 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ryan Woo)