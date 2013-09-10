* CEO says aims to return to profit in current fiscal year
* Esprit reports first fiscal annual loss, lags forecasts
* Shares reverse morning gains to plunge more than 7 pct
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Esprit Holdings
will return to profit this year on cost cutting and adequate
provisions, its CEO said on Tuesday, disappointing investors who
had hoped the Zara-brand veteran would do more to engineer the
clothing retailer's $2.3 billion turnaround.
Chief Executive Jose Manuel Martinez Gutiérrez said Esprit
aimed to bring operating expenditure-to-net sales ratio to below
50 percent and reduce inventory levels by just over 10 percent,
reassuring investors that the steeper-than-expected net loss for
the year that ended in June was unlikely to recur.
Martinez, however, gave few details on how he planned to
revive the brand's image or boost turnover in fiscal 2013/14.
Esprit shares, which were trading nearly 5 percent higher
before the earnings announcement, closed down 7 percent, their
biggest daily percentage fall in just under 11 months, in
turnover that was the heaviest since mid-June. The benchmark
Hong Kong index closed up 1 percent.
"The market had too much hope and too high hope on the
performance," said Alex Wong, a director at Hong Kong-based
brokerage Ample Finance Group.
"The result was not as bad as it looked," he added. Esprit
reported its first annual net loss on Tuesday.
Investors had given Martinez a vote of confidence when he
was appointed from Zara-owner Inditex last year,
driving Esprit's stock to notch its biggest one-day gain in 14
years.
Esprit has been trying to revive its image since it reported
a 98 percent drop in profit for the first half of 2011 and
acknowledged the brand had "lost its soul".
The company is also struggling with sluggish demand in
austerity-hit Europe, which accounts for about 80 percent of its
revenue, and competition from Gap Inc and Uniqlo, the
flagship of Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd..
Martinez has so far shut down the company's North American
operations and closed 16 stores, mainly in Europe, while
maintaining its focus on China.
He also plans to slash by a third the time it takes for new
products to hit the shelves by simplifying distribution, one of
the hallmarks of his tenure at Inditex.
"We really should focus now on performance itself and we
shouldn't expect to have any more exceptional provisions,"
Martinez told the briefing.
So far, investors have appeared to be willing to give
Martinez time to carry on with his restructuring plans and
analysts said he still had his work cut out for him.
Before Tuesday's fall, Esprit shares were up about 37
percent since his appointment was announced on Aug. 7, 2012,
nearly three times the percentage gain in the benchmark Hong
Kong index during the same period.
"It's not easy to change into a Zara-style retail model from
Esprit's existing one, which also comprises wholesale," said
Ample Finance Group analyst Wong. "It needs to take quite some
time to see the actual effect."