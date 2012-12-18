HONG KONG Dec 18 Europe-focused retailer Esprit
Holdings Ltd warned on Tuesday it may post a loss for
the six months ended December due to worse-than-expected
operating results for the period.
The company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock
exchange that it would continue to focus its efforts on
rebuilding the brand, improving the quality of its products and
enhancing its supply chain network.
The warning comes after Esprit in September missed earnings
forecasts and said a slowing Chinese economy and lingering euro
zone problems continued to pose risks to its business.
