HONG KONG Jan 23 Esprit shares were set to open
up 4.2 percent on Thursday after the company said it expects to
make a "slight profit" in the six months ending in June 2014,
the result of substantial cost cuts.
The fast fashion retailer warned that, despite a better
outlook for the first half of the year, its performance for the
full financial year remained "uncertain".
Gains for Esprit shares on Thursday took them to their
highest in nearly two weeks and came against a flat opening for
the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Esprit Holdings' chief, Jose Manuel Martinez Gutierrez,
hired in 2012, is doubling down on a bet to fix the struggling
clothing retailer, which he is revamping and recreating in the
image of his former employer-now-rival, Zara.
