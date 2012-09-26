* H2 net profit HK$318 mln vs market expectations HK$455 mln
* Says slowdown in China presents challenges
* Shares tumble more than 8 pct after results
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 26 Esprit Holdings Ltd
posted second-half profit that missed analyst forecasts and said
a slowing Chinese economy and lingering euro zone problems
continue to pose risks to its business, briefly sending its
shares more than 8 percent lower.
Esprit, which sells everything from bed sheets to jeans and
generates three-quarters of its sales in Europe, has been trying
to restructure its retail business as sales slow, but the
company said on Wednesday that any further deterioration in the
global economy would impact its transformation plan and
ultimately its earnings.
The retailer in August hired Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez,
an executive from Zara owner Inditex, as its new chief
executive in a bid to reassure investors about its restructuring
drive following uncertainty created by a management reshuffle.
Martínez took up his post on Wednesday.
"Investors are still in doubt over whether the
transformation plan can be a success, given the company is still
facing a lot of challenges and uncertainties," said Steven
Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian. "They hope the new CEO
can help speed up the process."
Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes
& Mauritz AB and Spain's Inditex, posted a net profit
of HK$318 million ($41 million) for its second half ended in
June, compared with a HK$2.06 billion loss a year earlier, based
on Reuters' calculations. That missed an average forecast of
HK$455 million according to a survey of 10 analysts by Reuters.
Martínez was until recently group director of distribution
and operations at Inditex and news of his appointment last month
had driven Esprit's shares on Aug. 7 to their biggest one-day
gain in 14 years.
One of the many challenges he faces is to boost Esprit's
retail presence and revive its brand at a time of economic
uncertainty in Europe and a slowdown in China.
PROFIT LAGS FORECASTS
For the full fiscal year, Esprit reported a net profit of
HK$873 million ($112.6 million), missing the average estimate of
HK$1.01 billion in the poll of 10 analysts.
The result was higher than the HK$79 million profit posted a
year earlier when the company took a one-time charge of HK$2.3
billion to set aside provisions for the closure of stores.
The overall closure costs were less than expected and the
company was able to write back HK$696 million of those
provisions in the latest term.
Turnover for the fiscal year fell to HK$30.17 billion from
HK$33.77 billion a year earlier, due to the sale of its North
American operations, store closures and a tough business
climate, it said. Retail turnover declined 6.1 percent in local
currency terms and wholesale turnover dropped 16.5 percent.
The company has earmarked HK$1.5 billion for capital
expenditure for the coming year, of which HK$400 million will be
invested in new store openings, HK$700 million in refurbishments
of existing stores and HK$200 million for IT projects.
Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, last week
beat expectations with a 32 percent jump in first-half profit,
boosted by rapid expansion in fast-growing emerging
markets.
Esprit, which also competes with and U.S. group GAP Inc
and Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd, said last
year that it would invest more than HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion)
up to 2015 as part of its restructuring plan.
It also aims to double China sales to around HK$6 billion
over the next few years and expand its points-of-sale network to
1,900 from 1,000.
Esprit, founded in 1968 in San Francisco by Susie and Doug
Tompkins who started selling clothes out of the back of their
station wagon, shut all its stores in North America as of the
end of March.
The company has a market value of around $2.2 billion, down
from roughly $8 billion at the end of 2010.
Shares of Esprit have surged about 29 percent so far in
2012, outpacing a more than 10 percent rise in Hong Kong's
benchmark Hang Seng Index. The stock closed down 6.9
percent on Wednesday, lagging a 0.8 percent fall in the
benchmark index.