HONG KONG Feb 22 Esprit Holdings Ltd
said on Wednesday it returned to a profit for its fiscal
first-half, as the clothing company reduced its retail space and
trimmed operating costs in response to weak consumer demand and
tough online competition.
The Europe-focused retailer posted a net profit of HK$61
million ($7.9 million) for the six months ended in December,
compared with a net loss of HK$238 million for the same period a
year earlier.
Revenue for the period amounted to HK$8.32 billion, down
from HK$9.3 billion a year earlier.
($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars)
