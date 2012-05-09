HONG KONG May 9 Europe-focused clothing
retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said total sales in the
nine months ended March fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier in
Hong Kong dollar terms, and were also down in local currency
terms.
Stripping out the foreign exchange impact, revenue in the
period fell 9.3 percent in local currency terms. Wholesale
revenue was down 15.5 percent in local currency terms, while
retail revenue fell 4.5 percent.
Esprit, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes
& Mauritz AB, U.S. group GAP Inc and Spain's
Inditex SA, reported sales turnover of HK$24 billion
($3.09 billion) in Hong Kong dollar terms for July-March, down
from HK$25.86 billion a y e ar earlier, according to a filing to
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late on Wednesday.
Sales in Europe, which accounted for 78.6 percent of total
turnover during the period, fell 9.5 percent in local currency
terms while Asia-Pacific sales fell 8.6 percent and North
America declined 6.4 percent.
Retail store sales fell 3 percent during the period, it
said.
Esprit, which is in the midst of a costly restructuring
after its chief financial officer resigned and admitted late
last year that its brand had "lost its soul", had earlier in
April that it hired Thomas Tang, former chief financial officer
of blue chip property developer Sino Land Co Ltd as
group chief financial officer.
In February, Esprit reported a first-half net profit
decline of 74 percent at HK$555 million, a smaller drop than
analysts had expected, with turnover decreasing 5.6 percent to
HK$16.7 billion. It said its plans to restore long-term
profitability were on track.