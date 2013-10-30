HONG KONG Oct 30 Shares of retailer Esprit
Holdings jumped more than 7 percent on Wednesday after
it said it had hired a former executive from rival Inditex
as chief product officer, the latest hire of an
employee from the Zara owner.
When Esprit brought in CEO Jose Manuel Martínez Gutiérrez
from Inditex last year, investors gave him a resounding vote of
confidence and drove Esprit shares to notch their biggest
one-day gain in 14 years.
The company said late on Tuesday it had hired Rafael Pastor
Espuch as its chief product officer. In May, the company also
hired staff from its Spanish rival to drive its restructuring.
Shares of Esprit rose to their highest in more than a year
to HK$14.10, outpacing a 0.7 percent gain for the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)