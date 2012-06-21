FRANKFURT, June 21 The outlook for Europe's
economy has worsened significantly, the European System Risk
Board (ESRB) said on Thursday, warning that a slowdown along
with an intensification of the debt crisis could put further
strain on the already weakened banking sector.
The body, designed to give early warnings and one of
Europe's flagship responses to the financial crisis, said the
main challenges were to limit contagion between European Union
member states, while also promoting fiscal consolidation and
finding a way to revive growth.
"Growth projections have worsened significantly since the
beginning of the year," the ESRB said in a statement.
"A further economic slowdown and an aggravation of the
sovereign debt crisis could endanger the resilience of an
already stressed banking sector, disrupt the provision of credit
to the real economy and exacerbate an already high systemic
risk," it added.
The comments come after the European Central Bank's staff
projections showed hardly any changes in its growth outlook
earlier this month, while the ECB reiterated that its baseline
scenario was still for the economy to stabilise at low levels.
The ESRB is made up of a mix of central bankers and
financial industry bodies and is designed to take a bird's eye
view of Europe's economy flag up any emerging problems for
relevant authorities to act on.
Critics argue it has no formal teeth and is therefore likely
to prove ineffective. The ESRB argues, however, that its ability
to issue public warnings gives it the ability to harness the
disciplinary forces of the market.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)