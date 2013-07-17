MUMBAI, July 17 India's Essar Power said it raised 7.5 billion rupees ($126.7 million) through sale of 11-year bonds, proceeds of which will be used to repay loans, particularly relating to its new coal-fired power projects.

The private power sector firm said the bonds will be repaid from 2022 to 2024.

The firm hopes that the bond issue will be refinanced with a 30 billion rupee credit enhanced rupee bond issue in due course.

The bonds have been assigned a credit rating of A+ by CARE. ($1 = 59.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)