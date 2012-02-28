PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian refiner Essar Oil said a tribunal had ruled against the company in a case relating to its 30.2 billion rupee ($615 million) insurance claim for damages sustained by its refinery during a cyclone in 1998.
"The verdict has no impact on our business since the claim amount has never been accounted for in Essar Oil's books," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Essar had drawn an insurance policy with state-run United India Insurance Co in 1996, the company said.
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.