MUMBAI Aug 14 India's Essar Oil is in
talks with domestic and foreign banks to complete converting its
rupee debt into dollars in the next two quarters, its Chief
Financial Officer Suresh Jain told reporters.
Earlier on Wednesday, the refiner said it had narrowed its
quarterly net loss to 8.6 billion rupees ($136 million) for
April-June period, compared with a loss of 15.2 billion rupees a
year earlier. It is India's second-largest private refiner and
operates a 405,000 barrels per day refinery at Vadinar in
western India.
The Reserve Bank of India has allowed Essar Oil, majority
owned by London-listed Essar Energy, to raise $2.27
billion of which it has raised $820 million so far.
The Indian firm, controlled by billionaire brothers Shashi
Ruia and Ravi Ruia, has been replacing its rupee debt with
lower-cost, overseas loans.