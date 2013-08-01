US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
MUMBAI Aug 1 India's Essar Steel India Ltd plans to raise $2 billion through pre-export finance to retire its existing rupee debt, the company said on Thursday.
The move will help de-risk Essar Steel's balance sheet as the revenue of the company were dollar denominated or dollar linked, it said in a statement.
The facility will result in a large interest saving of about 13-15 billion rupees ($246.7 million) annually and will help to elongate the average maturity of its debt from 3.5 years to 6.5, it said.
Essar Steel had earlier raised $1 billion through External Commercial Borrowing route. ($1 = 60.8050 rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
