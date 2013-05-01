NEW DELHI, May 1 Essar Oil cut crude imports from Iran by 17 percent in 2012/13, in keeping with New Delhi's request that Indian refiners reduce such shipments to secure a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear plans. Essar, India's second-biggest private refiner after Reliance Industries, shipped in 89,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in the year to March 31, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. That's about 10 percent below contract volumes. India, the world's fourth-biggest oil buyer and Iran's top client after China, imported about 26.5 percent less oil overall from Iran in 2012/13, the data showed. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions to block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear ambitions, which they suspect is aimed at building weapons. Iran denies this claim. Company officials had said imports would be 15 percent below contract volumes. Essar slashed imports in February and March after January shipments bulged. Essar's March imports from Iran plunged 79 percent year-on-year to 32,800 barrels per day (bpd). The drop was off a high base as last year refiners took large volumes in the month to catch up on contracted volumes after disruption to deliveries by payment issues in 2011. Essar's imports from Iran in March were down by 46 percent from February, the data showed. Essar has significantly raised processing of heavy and ultra-heavy grades, including those from Latin America, to improve refining margins and replace Iranian oil. In March, Essar imported about a third of its crude oil needs from Latin American nations, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in March versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ March Feb %chg March %chg Jan-March Jan-March %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.00 15.75 -100.00 0.00 -- 23.51 0.00 -- Colombia 69.38 52.61 31.87 0.00 -- 40.27 0.00 -- Ecuador 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 8.87 0.00 -- Mexico 0.00 0.00 -- 65.59 -100.00 23.61 22.34 5.65 Venezuela 62.06 76.13 -18.48 0.00 -- 68.81 0.00 -- TOTAL 131.45 144.49 -9.03 65.59 100.41 165.07 22.34 638.78 MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 20.17 21.64 -6.78 0.00 -- 13.68 0.00 -- Oman 32.31 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 11.13 0.00 -- Iran 32.81 61.24 -46.42 154.45 -78.76 67.68 162.66 -58.39 Iraq 129.59 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 67.69 43.35 56.15 Qatar 14.27 30.96 -53.91 48.50 -70.57 23.95 27.79 -13.82 S Arabia 20.79 40.72 -48.95 0.00 -- 19.83 6.65 197.96 UAE 0.00 0.00 -- 18.80 -100.00 0.00 27.96 -100.00 TOTAL 249.94 154.55 61.72 221.75 12.71 203.96 268.41 -24.01 Africa Egypt 17.54 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 6.04 0.00 -- TOTAL 17.54 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 6.04 0.00 -- Canada 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 3.51 0.00 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 398.93 299.05 33.40 287.35 38.83 378.59 290.77 30.20 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)