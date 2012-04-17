NEW DELHI, April 17 India's Essar Oil
is in advanced talks with the State Bank of India to
arrange a six-year loan to pay 63 billion rupees ($1.2 billion)
in sales tax to a state government, the Business Standard
reported on Tuesday.
Essar Oil, 87 percent owned by London-listed Essar Energy
Plc, had deferred $1.24 billion under a tax benefit
provided by the western state of Gujarat, where its Vadinar
refinery is located. In January, India's top court ruled that
Essar oil was not allowed to defer the payment.
An Essar spokesman told the newspaper that the company was
talking to banks for loans to support the payment to Gujarat
government, if required. The paper cited an unnamed SBI
executive confirming that Essar had approached the bank.