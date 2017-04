Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Essar Oil Ltd ESRO.NS and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd (ASTR.NS) gain on plans of delisting the companies from Indian exchanges.

Essar Oil gains as much as 4.97 percent to its daily limit after the company's board approved a proposal to delist the company from the exchanges.

AstraZeneca Pharma India, the local unit of AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), surges as much as 9.95 percent after the company said its shareholders approved a proposal to delist the company from the bourses.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)