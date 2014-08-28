(Corrects month in last paragraph to "July" from "June") Aug 28 India's Essar Oil imported 89 percent more Iranian oil in July compared with the previous month and shipments from Tehran jumped about 55.3 percent in the first seven months of this year, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. The private refiner imported 98,700 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in July, about 182 percent higher than a year ago month when imports were cut sharply as insurance cover was not available for refiners processing Iranian oil. Essar shipped in 122,400 bpd of oil from Iran in January-July as it boosted purchase in the first quarter to help New Delhi achieve the targeted 220,000 bpd from the Gulf nation in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014. India took about 46 percent more oil from Iran in January-July compared with a year earlier as its refiners continued to lift higher volumes while world powers and Tehran work to resolve a decade-old dispute over the OPEC nation's nuclear programme. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in July versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ July June %Change July %change Jan-July Jan-July %change Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 26.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 14.9 10.0 49.2 Colombia 0.0 70.9 -100.0 69.3 -100.0 41.7 37.4 11.6 Ecuador 0.0 10.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.6 3.8 206.8 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.9 20.0 -50.5 Venezuela 127.7 69.2 84.5 67.1 90.2 84.9 68.1 24.6 TOTAL 127.7 176.4 -27.6 136.5 -6.4 163.0 139.3 17.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 59.5 -100.0 0.0 14.5 -100.0 Oman 32.2 33.1 -2.7 50.1 -35.8 17.0 14.4 18.0 Iran 98.7 52.2 89.0 35.0 182.0 122.4 78.8 55.3 Iraq 63.8 0.0 -- 65.1 -1.9 28.3 56.9 -50.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 21.3 -70.4 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.4 -100.0 U.A.E. 19.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.2 -100.0 TOTAL 213.9 85.3 150.8 209.7 2.0 176.9 196.7 -10.1 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 32.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.6 4.5 1.3 TOTAL 0.0 32.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.6 4.5 1.3 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.1 5.3 -3.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.2 5.3 35.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 1.5 75.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 341.6 294.2 16.1 346.2 -1.3 354.2 347.3 2.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)