NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India's Essar Oil imported about 5 percent more Iranian oil in August compared with the previous month and shipments from Tehran jumped about 50.6 percent in the first eight months of the year, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. The private refiner imported 103,500 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in August, about 21 percent higher than a year ago when imports slowed as insurance cover was not available for refiners processing Iranian oil. Essar shipped in 120,000 bpd of oil from Iran in January-August as it boosted purchases in the first quarter to help New Delhi achieve the targeted 220,000 bpd from the Gulf nation in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014. Indian imports of Iranian oil rose by nearly half to 271,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January-August from a year ago, when refineries cut purchases due to worries about insurance coverage for processing crude from Tehran. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in August versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Aug July %Change Aug %change Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %change Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 82.1 0.0 -- 18.9 333.9 23.5 11.1 111.0 Colombia 86.4 0.0 -- 7.4 1067.8 47.4 33.5 41.3 Ecuador 3.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.5 3.3 219.7 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 68.6 -100.0 8.7 26.2 -67.0 Venezuela 70.3 127.7 -45.0 64.3 9.2 83.0 67.6 22.8 TOTAL 242.1 127.7 89.6 159.2 52.1 173.1 141.8 22.0 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.7 -100.0 Oman 0.0 32.2 -100.0 82.1 -100.0 14.9 23.1 -35.6 Iran 103.5 98.7 4.9 85.6 20.9 120.0 79.7 50.6 Iraq 0.0 63.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 24.7 49.7 -50.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 18.6 -70.4 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.3 -100.0 U.A.E. 0.0 19.2 -100.0 33.3 -100.0 2.5 4.2 -42.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 TOTAL 103.5 213.9 -51.6 201.1 -48.5 167.5 197.3 -15.1 C.I.S Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 4.0 1.3 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 4.0 1.3 Africa Egypt 17.4 0.0 -- 17.5 -0.6 6.7 6.8 -2.2 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 17.4 0.0 -- 17.5 -0.6 8.5 6.8 23.5 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 1.3 75.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 363.0 341.6 6.2 377.8 -3.9 355.3 351.2 1.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Susan Thomas)