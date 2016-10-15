BRIEF-Quintegra Solutions to consider proposal to restructure capital
* Says to consider proposal to restructure capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GOA, India Oct 15 India and Russia on Saturday signed a deal to pave the way for a group led by Russian oil major Rosneft to acquire India's Essar Oil.
The group will acquire Essar Oil in a deal worth $12 billion to $13 billion, including debt, two sources privy to the deal told Reuters.
Russian lender VTB will give Essar $3.9 billion in credit for debt reconstruction, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Saturday. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Says to consider proposal to restructure capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as a rise in oil prices offset concerns regarding ongoing political turmoil in the United States.