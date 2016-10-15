MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian oil major Rosneft
said on Saturday it would use Venezuelan crude to
supply India's Vadinar refinery after acquiring the plant from
Essar Oil.
"The most commercially viable sources will be used to supply
refinery grade oil ... which can be supplied from Rosneft
resources (in particular, Venezuela) or, if necessary, from
third parties," Rosneft said in a statement.
India's debt-laden Essar Group confirmed on Saturday that it
has agreed to sell a 98 percent interest in its Essar Oil unit
to a consortium led by Rosneft, giving the energy giant a
gateway into the world's fastest growing fuel market.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)