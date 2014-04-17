NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, April 17 Indian refiner Essar Oil has reduced its gasoline output due to a technical problem at a continuous catalytic reformer (CCR), a company spokesman said.

"Yes, there is a technical problem with our CCR. It will take about a fortnight to fix it," he said. "Because of this, our gasoline production will be impacted."

The problem at the reformer would not affect the crude runs at the plant, the spokesman said.

Essar operates a 900,000 tonne-per-year CCR at its 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar plant in Western India. A CCR converts naphtha into superior grade gasoline.

Operations at the CCR were hit earlier this week and Essar would have to shut the reformer completely in the next few days for maintenance, said two trade sources.

The refiner has deferred shipment of a 55,000-60,000 tonne 95-octane gasoline cargo that has been sold to BP by "weeks", the sources said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Seng Lipeng in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies)