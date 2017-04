MUMBAI, June 20 India's Essar Steel has raised $1 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECB), which would help it save 4.5 billion rupees annually in interest, the company said on Thursday.

The dollar debt has an average maturity of seven years and the earnings, being dollar linked, would serve as a natural hedge to reduce the risks associated with currency fluctuations, Essar Steel said.

The ECB was subscribed by banks led by IDBI and ICICI Bank. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)