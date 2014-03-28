March 28 Essar Energy Plc :

* Essar Energy Plc update regarding proposed acquisition

* Announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase

* Acquisition will be made solely by offer document, when issued, which will contain full terms and conditions of shares offer and bonds offer, including details of how such offers may be accepted

* Acquisition will be subject to applicable rules and regulations of FCA, London Stock Exchange and takeover code

* Further to announcement on March 14 2014, Essar Capital, dedicated investment manager for Essar Global Fund Limited is today announcing that website of Essar Global Fund limited has been updated to include amendment letter relating to VTB facilities agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: