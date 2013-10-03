BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi to further issue us$200 million 8.25% senior notes
* Entered into agreement with initial purchasers on 11 april 2017 in relation to further issue of us$200 million 8.25% senior notes due 2019
Oct 3 Essar Energy Plc : * Intends to exit from its 50 pct owned joint venture business Kenya Petroleum
* Entered into agreement with initial purchasers on 11 april 2017 in relation to further issue of us$200 million 8.25% senior notes due 2019
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding