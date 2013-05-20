LONDON May 20 Essar Energy Plc : * Exercises call option in respect of shares in Essar Oil Limited * Essar Energy Holdings Ltd has agreed to purchase 32,947,191 shares in Essar

Oil representing a 2.41% interest * Agreed to purchase a 2.41% interest (including gds) from imperial consultants * Option was exercised at a price of rs. 81.11 per share, total consideration

to be paid is US$ 48,650,039 * Source text for Eikon