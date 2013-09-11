BRIEF-Bharat Forge says no plans to raise $500 mln via offshore bonds
* Says clarifies on news item " Bharat Forge plans to raise $500 million via offshore bonds"
Sept 11 Essar Energy Plc : * New US$300 million corporate loan facility * Has upsized its existing US$150 million loan facility with axis bank to
US$450 million * Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank) providing US$300 million as a new lender. * Proceeds to be used to repay an outstanding amount of US$233 million and for
HONG KONG, April 5 (IFR) - Activity picked up in Asian credit markets on Wednesday as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed trading following a holiday break, but overall spreads stayed almost flat.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------