BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
Feb 18 Essar Energy Plc : * Vadinar throughput was 33.88 million barrels * Vadinar current price gross refining margins (cp grm) at us$7.93/bbl against
us$9.75/bbl in Q3 FY 2013 * Stanlow throughput was 5.8 million barrels, down 68% against 18 million
barrels in Q3 FY 2013 * Stanlow cp grm at us$ -2.61/barrel compared with US$7.22 in Q3 FY 2013 * Power generation totalled 2,464 million units (mu), down from 2,862 mu in Q3
FY 2013 * At the end of Q3 FY 2014, Essar Energy had underlying gross debt (excluding
working capital loans) of $6,841 million * Source text
April 28 Australian markets were dragged lower by miners on Friday, after dips in overnight commodity prices pared previous sessions' gains while New Zealand stocks surged to a seven-month high, led by industrial and utility shares.