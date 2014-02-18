Feb 18 Essar Energy Plc : * Vadinar throughput was 33.88 million barrels * Vadinar current price gross refining margins (cp grm) at us$7.93/bbl against

us$9.75/bbl in Q3 FY 2013 * Stanlow throughput was 5.8 million barrels, down 68% against 18 million

barrels in Q3 FY 2013 * Stanlow cp grm at us$ -2.61/barrel compared with US$7.22 in Q3 FY 2013 * Power generation totalled 2,464 million units (mu), down from 2,862 mu in Q3

FY 2013 * At the end of Q3 FY 2014, Essar Energy had underlying gross debt (excluding

working capital loans) of $6,841 million * Source text