BRIEF-Pokfulam Development Co says amended and supplemented agreement terminated
* Termination of discloseable Transaction Disposal Of Interest In A Joint Venture
Feb 19 Essar Energy Plc : * FTSE's decision to suspend deadline for co to meet minimum free float pending outcome of Essar Global Fund offer * Without deadline suspension, some shareholders may have had to sell shareholding prior to possible offer * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.