* Year earnings down 10 pct to $624.8 mln vs $685 mln forecast

* Says to delay three India power projects

* CEO says confident on being able to repay deferred sales tax

* Shares fall 16 percent

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Feb 27 India-focused Essar Energy posted a 10 percent fall in 2011 core earnings that missed expectations, hit by lower refining margins and a weakening rupee, and said it would put power projects on ice.

Essar is facing twin setbacks in India, its key market for oil products and electricity, due to delays in government approval to mine cheaper coal from its own resources and a court ruling which ended a tax break for a subsidiary.

"The full-year results reflect challenges on funding position, project execution and fuel sourcing," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $625 million, compared with an analyst forecast for $685 million supplied by the company.

Essar shares, worth less than a third of their 2010 listing price, were down 16 percent to 106.4 pence at 1515 GMT, an all-time low, making the company the biggest loser on Britain's bluechip index.

Essar Energy -- 77 percent-owned by privately held Indian conglomerate Essar Group -- is the majority shareholder in India-listed Essar Oil which has filed a petition for a review of an Indian court ruling ending its ability to defer payment of sales tax.

Essar Oil had deferred $1.24 billion under a tax break from the government of India's western state of Gujarat, where the company's Vadinar refinery is located. Under the previous deal, the sales tax had been repayable from 2021 onwards.

Naresh Nayyar, chief executive of Essar Energy, said he was confident that any repayments due will be met through internal funding and new loan facilities, and that Essar Energy will be able to refinance a $450 million loan which expires in December.

"We don't see any issue of raising this capital or raising these funds and meeting our obligations in the case that our review petition is not successful," he said on a call with reporters.

In parallel to the petition, Nayyar said the company was also in discussions regarding a possible repayment schedule.

"Our initial discussions with the Gujurat state is that yes we'd like to make this payment in installments over a period of five to seven years," he said.

The company also said it might not participate in any future equity hike undertaken by Essar Oil, which said earlier in February that it needed to raise around $609 million over the next 12 to 15 months, raising the possibility that Essar Energy's 87 percent stake in Essar Oil could fall.

Essar Energy said it was having to source higher cost coal from outside India to fuel its power stations as it awaited government clearance for it to be able to start mining its own coal.

As a result, Essar said it would delay plans for three power projects which would require $3.1 billion of investment.

"Essar Energy has also decided to progress the construction of three of its later stage power projects at Salaya II, Salaya III and Navabharat I, totalling 2,970MW, which were due to be commissioned in 2014, only against certain milestones," said the company.

Deutsche Bank analysts said that the decision to delay the power projects and not participate in the Essar Oil capital raise would give Essar Energy more headroom and make refinancing attempts easier. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Cowell and Jon Loades-Carter)