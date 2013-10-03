NAIROBI Oct 3 India's Essar Energy,
which co-owns east Africa's sole refinery in the port city of
Mombasa, said on Thursday it would sell its 50 percent stake to
Kenya's government after abandoning plans for a $1.2 billion
upgrade.
Essar had planned to increase the refinery's crude handling
capacity to 4 million tonnes of crude per year (79,000 barrels
per day) by 2018 from 1.6 million now but oil marketers in
Kenya, unhappy with the refinery's products and costs, have
called for it to be closed.
Consultants advised Essar that the proposed "upgrade is not
economically viable in the current refining environment," the
company said in a statement.
Uganda, keen to develop its oil reserves and which till now
has relied on the Kenyan facility, is planning its own refinery.
Kenya also plans to construct a refinery in Lamu, where a $5.5
billion mega port will act as the exit point for future exports
from the country's recent oil discoveries.
Essar bought a 50 percent stake in Kenya Petroleum
Refineries Ltd (KPRL) in 2009 for $7 million from BP, Chevron
and Royal Dutch Shell.
Essar said it will exercise a $5 million put option it had
in its shareholder agreement with Kenya's government, which owns
the other 50 percent of KPLR, and which gave it the right to
sell its stake to the state under certain conditions.