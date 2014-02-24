Feb 24 Essar Energy Plc said that an
independent committee has concluded that a possible buyout offer
from the company's biggest shareholder undervalued the
London-listed oil & gas firm.
The committee's decision is a shot in the arm for minority
shareholders, who deemed the offer from Essar Global Fund
Limited (EGFL) as 'opportunistic'.
Essar said last week that EGFL had made a possible offer of
70 pence per share for the 22 percent stake it does not already
own in the company.
"The independent committee is unanimous in concluding that
the current proposal from EGFL clearly undervalues the company
and its long-term growth prospects. The independent committee is
fully committed to safeguarding the interests of minority
shareholders," Philip Aiken, chairman of the committee said in a
statement on Monday.
The company said it has also appointed Greenhill & Co to act
as an independent financial adviser alongside J.P. Morgan
Cazenove.
Minority investors such as Henderson Global Investors and
Standard Life were vocal about their displeasure with the
proposed offer, which they felt undervalued the
company.
India's billionaire Ruia brothers - Ravi and Shashi Ruia -
are founders of the privately owned Essar Group whose interests
span energy, telecoms, steel and shipping. They are also
'beneficiaries' of EGFL.
Essar Energy shares closed at 64.65 pence on Friday. The
stock has fallen significantly since listing on the London Stock
Exchange at 420 pence a share four years ago.