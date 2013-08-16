Essar Energy PlcESSR.L said first-quarter refining margins at its Stanlow refinery in the UK fell by more than a third due to weaker diesel and jet prices relative to gasoline.

The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately owned Indian conglomerate Essar Group, said throughput at its Stanlow refinery fell about 2 percent to 19.27 million barrels.

Current price gross refining margins at the 296,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery in northwest England fell to $4.86 per barrel from $7.53 a year earlier.

The company said preparations were at an advanced stage for a turnaround at Stanlow in the second half of fiscal 2014.

Essar Energy's oil refining unit and India's second largest private refiner, Essar Oil ESRO.NS, earlier this week reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of 11.06 billion Indian rupees for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of 1.78 billion rupees.

($1 = 61.4250 rupees)

