* Full-year EBITDA $1.34 bln vs est. $1.17 billion
* Co expects diesel demand in India to rise 7 pct annually
* Shares up as much as 4 percent
June 24 Essar Energy Plc said it
expects another strong year, backed by continued improvement in
refining margins and higher demand from its core Indian market,
sending shares up as much as 4 percent.
The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately owned
Indian conglomerate Essar Group, forecast demand for diesel to
rise as much as 7 percent, and gasoline as much as 5 percent,
annually in India.
Diesel, which accounts for a third of the country's fuel
use, powers small- to medium-sized generators to run
air-conditioners and makes up for low hydro power output in the
dry season.
When the monsoon rains hit, the lower demand for power use
and irrigation leaves India refiners with plenty to export.
"Vadinar is one of the lowest cost refineries in the world
(more so with the depreciation of the Indian rupee), therefore
it benefits from the option to redirect product to the
international market," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst
Laura Webster said.
Essar Energy said it expects refining margins at its Vadinar
refinery in the western Indian state of Gujarat to run about $7
to $8 per barrel above the International Energy Agency's
Singapore benchmark. Margins at the refinery rose 79 percent to
$7.96 per barrel for the year ended March 31.
"We believe that refining margins globally will remain at
current levels, or maybe, as we come closer to the third
quarter, will strengthen a bit -- that will have a very positive
impact on our business," Chief Executive Naresh Nayyar said on a
post-earnings call.
Essar Energy said 59 percent of Vadinar's full-year output,
which is mostly sold in India, was middle distillates -- diesel,
gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, up from 43 percent a year
earlier.
"The recent steps taken by the Government of India to reduce
the heavy subsidy of retail diesel prices are encouraging,"
Essar Energy said in a statement.
"As current subsidies are removed, and retail sales become
profitable, there will be an opportunity for Essar Oil to expand
its franchise network of around 1,400 retail fuel outlets."
Earlier this year, the Indian government said state-run fuel
retailers would be responsible for diesel pricing, though with
the government still retaining some control, a change from the
previous system where the cabinet set prices.
Essar Energy on Monday reported better-than-expected
full-year earnings as increasing capacity at its Vadinar and
Stanlow oil refineries pushed up margins.
Margins at Essar Energy's Stanlow refinery in Britain more
than doubled to $7.38 per barrel.
This year, 61 percent of Vadinar's full-year output came
from the use of cheaper, higher-margin ultra heavy crude,
compared to 19 percent a year earlier.
Essar Energy said earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation, on a current price basis, was
$1.34 billion in the year ended March 31, compared with a
company-provided analysts' estimate of $1.17 billion.
The company this year moved its year end to March from
December, making the previous comparative period a 15 month one.
Essar Energy's shares were trading up about 4 percent at 123
pence at 1023 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.