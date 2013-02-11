Feb 11 Essar Energy said an expansion
in refining capacity and the ability to better process
lower-cost heavy crude oils helped firm up refining margins in
the third quarter.
Essar Oil, India's second largest private refiner, said
current price gross refining margin rose to $9.75 per barrel at
its Vadinar refinery in the western Indian state of Gujarat, up
from $2.82 per barrel last year.
Refining margin at its Stanlow refinery in the United
Kingdom rose to $5.59 per barrel from $2.45 a barrel a year
earlier.
The company's oil refining unit, Essar Oil, said
last month that EBITDA grew over 8 times to 12.42 billion Indian
rupees ($231.95 million) for the quarter.
Margins at Vadinar rose thanks to an expansion of refining
capacity to 405,000 barrels per day from 300,000 barrels,
combined with an increased ability to refine heavier low-cost
crude oils into high-value products like diesel and jet fuel.
At Stanlow, margins rose as the company improved
current-price refining margins by $1 per barrel. Essar is aiming
to improve current-price refining margins by $3 a barrel by
2014.
Essar Energy, 77 percent-owned by privately held Indian
conglomerate Essar Group, also said it was working towards
meeting conditions laid down by India's federal government that
would allow it to mine coal from the Mahan coal block in the
central state of Madhya Pradesh.
The company received forest clearance for the Mahan coal
block in October, bringing Essar a step closer to supplying coal
to its captive power project in Madhya Pradesh.
Shares in the company were up 2 percent at 144 pence at 0810
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.