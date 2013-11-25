UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say current price EBITDA, not operational EBITDA)
Nov 25 Power plant operator and oil refiner Essar Energy Plc reported a 7 percent decline in first-half core earnings as the impact of a weak rupee offset higher margins at the India-focussed company's key Vadinar refinery.
The London-listed power, oil and gas arm of privately held Indian conglomerate Essar Group said it had taken a $483 million hit due to the rupee's depreciation, the majority of which was unrealised.
Current price earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $543.7 million in the six months ended Sept. 30 from $582.6 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $13.4 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.