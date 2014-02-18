Feb 18 Essar Energy Plc said it would
mothball a small crude unit and start a $100 million cost
improvement programme at UK's second-biggest oil refinery as
part of efforts to stem a sharp decline in refining margins.
A major planned maintenance shutdown and a furnace incident
last year at the Stanlow refinery - which supplies about 15
percent of UK's transport fuel requirements - coupled with weak
commodity prices hit output and refining margins.
Essar Energy, which received a possible 900-million-pound
takeover offer from its largest shareholder, said third-quarter
throughput at Stanlow fell 68 percent to 5.8 million barrels.
Throughput at the refinery is expected to be about 56
million barrels in the current financial year, down from the
company's previous estimate of 59 million barrels.
Essar Energy, the power and oil and gas arm of privately
held Essar Group, said price gross refining margins at Stanlow
were a negative $2.61 per barrel during the quarter, compared
with $7.22 per barrel a year earlier.
A furnace at the refinery suffered damage in November during
start-up at the end of a planned shutdown, resulting in
increased production of low-margin intermediary products. The
company said it expects to complete furnace repairs by the
second quarter of financial year 2015.
Essar Energy said it would mothball its smaller CD3 crude
unit at Stanlow by October. The move would help reduce fuel oil
and naphtha production and improve absolute margins while
delivering cost efficiencies, the company said.
Essar Energy's shares were trading flat at 68.318 pence on
the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They fell as much as 2.7
percent earlier in the day.