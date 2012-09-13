* Court says Essar Energy unit does not owe $327 mln in
interest
* Rules that $939 mln can be repaid in installments over 2
yrs
LONDON, Sept 13 An Indian court ruling has cut
the tax bill of a subsidiary of London-listed Essar Energy
by $327 million, in a development that the company said
drew a line under its tax problems.
Essar Energy has been wrestling with a tax case at its
majority-owned Essar Oil for nine months. On Thursday
it published the details of a ruling by India's Supreme Court
that removed some of the harsher demands made on the company by
the Gujarat state government, to whom the monies are owed.
The ruling stated that Essar Oil did not owe Gujarat in
western India $327 million in interest on its tax bill, and said
that the company could repay the $939 million it owed in tax in
installments over two years.
"The Supreme Court judgement brings to an end the deferred
sales tax repayment issue in respect of Essar Oil," Essar Energy
said in a statement on Thursday.
A spokesman said Gujarat had asked for the $939 million to
be paid in six months as well as demanding the $327 million in
interest.
Shares in Essar Energy, which have lost around a third of
their value since the tax issue first emerged in January, closed
up 6 percent at 114.7 pence in London.
"The tax payments are less than feared," said one trader.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said the ruling
"cleared the air".
Indian refiner Essar Oil, in which power station-operator
Essar Energy owns an 87 percent stake, had been negotiating with
Gujarat for more time to pay $1.2 billion in taxes, which it was
left owing after a ruling stated that it was no longer allowed
to defer sales tax payments.
In July, Essar Oil said it secured a $900 million loan to
help settle the tax liability.