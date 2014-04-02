BRIEF-Saudi's Samba Financial Group posts Q1 profit of 1.23 bln riyals
* Loans and advances 124.27 billion riyals as at March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2 Essar Global Fund Limited:
* Essar Global Fund update on proposed acquisition of Essar Energy Plc
* Document published on website pursuant to rule 26.1 of takeover code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loans and advances 124.27 billion riyals as at March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 20 The Federal Reserve could ease the regulatory burden it puts on the boards of directors of banks, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday.