NEW DELHI Essar Ports ESRS.NS said on Wednesday Belgium's Port of Antwerp has infused 1.75 billion rupees into the company, as it looks to expand in the country.

The Belgian company's investment is through global depository receipts at 100 rupees a piece.

Jan Adam, Chief Financial Officer of Port of Antwerp, will become a non-executive director on the Essar Ports board, it said.

The two companies will collaborate in training and consultancy services, port planning, traffic flow, quality and productivity improvement, Essar said.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)