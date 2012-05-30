NEW DELHI May 30 India's Essar Ports said on Wednesday Belgium's Port of Antwerp has infused 1.75 billion rupees ($31.35 million) into the company, as it looks to expand in the country.

The Belgian company's investment is through global depository receipts at 100 rupees a piece.

Jan Adam, Chief Financial Officer of Port of Antwerp, will become a non-executive director on the Essar Ports board, it said.

The two companies will collaborate in training and consultancy services, port planning, traffic flow, quality and productivity improvement, Essar said. ($1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)