SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Basis Point) - Essar Projects India Ltd has raised a Rs30.65bn (US$554m) one-year revolving credit facility. The facility is split into a Rs6.15bn tranche and a Rs24.5bn tranche.

Sole bookrunner IDBI Bank was joined by Central Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, ICICI Bank, ING Vysya Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Union Bank as participants.

Proceeds are for working capital. The loan was signed on July 16. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)