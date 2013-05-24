BRIEF-Weichai Power to pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
* Says it will pay 2.5 yuan per 10 shares and to distribute 10 shares for every 10 shares as 2016 dividend
LONDON May 24 Essenden PLC : * Like for like sales, for the 20 week period to 19th May 2013, are up 1.8%
across the estate.
March 30Guangdong Hongteo Accurate Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Welly Jamin as new general manager, effective March 29