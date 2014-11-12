(Adds CEO comment, details of share placement, share move)
By Aashika Jain
Nov 12 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components such as adhesives,
said it would acquire the specialist packaging division of
Clondalkin Group for $455 million from an affiliate of Warburg
Pincus, marking its entry into the North American
personal healthcare market.
Essentra shares rose more than 3 percent, making them the
top gainer on the FTSE-250 Index on Wednesday morning.
Warburg Pincus bought control of Ireland-based Clondalkin
Group in 2004.
"What this business does for us, it gets us in the North
American health personal care market where we had no presence,
it strengthens us in Europe certainly in the high-end personal
care market where we had no presence in the packaging space, and
ramps up our pharma offering in Europe," Chief Executive Colin
Day told Reuters.
Essentra said the acquisition would be free of cash, debt
and debt-equivalent items and tax assets and was expected to be
completed in the first quarter of 2015.
The company said it expected cost synergies of at least $16
million from 2016.
Essentra said it would place 23.66 million shares, or nearly
10 percent of its share capital, via a book-building process to
raise 160 million pounds ($254 million) to partly fund the deal.
It would be Essentra's 13th acquisition since Day took over
as CEO in 2011, and the third this year.
Clondalkin's specialist packaging division generated revenue
of $428.9 million and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of $55.5 million in 2013, Essentra
said.
Deutsche Bank AG, London branch is corporate broker and sole
financial adviser to Essentra, and is the lead manager and sole
bookrunner for the placing.
(1 US dollar = 0.6298 British pound)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)