UPDATE 1-Pret A Manger seeks more British baristas to balance Brexit risk
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
July 31 Essentra Plc :
* 19% increase in half year dividend to 5.7p per share.
* Revenue up 20% at constant fx (like-for-like +9%) to £431m.
* Interim dividend 5.7 pence per share
* Adjusted operating profit 2 up 14% (constant fx) to £69m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Targets 500 stores by end of 2017 (Recasts with CEO comments, detail)
April 27 Domino's Pizza Inc's reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand in the United States and more revenue from franchisees.