Sept 24 Essentra Plc

* Acquisition of Abric Berhad's major operating subsidiaries

* Signed an agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of major operating subsidiaries of Abric Berhad for rm 146m

* Transaction is expected to be immediately earnings enhancing, and will be reported under company's component & protection solutions division

* The consideration, which is subject to customary adjustments for net debt and working capital, is payable on completion of transaction and will be funded from company's existing facilities