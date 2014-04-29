UPDATE 3-Intel revenue misses estimates as data center growth slows
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)
April 29 Essentra Plc
* Company's overall performance was in line with board's expectations
* Revenue was ahead +25% versus Q1 2013 ("comparable period" 2) at constant forex
* Company today announces that it has signed an agreement for acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Kelvindale Products Pty Ltd
* Cash consideration, which is subject to customary adjustments and is funded from company's existing facilities, is payable on completion of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.