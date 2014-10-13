Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Essentra Plc :
* In Q3 of 2014, revenue increased 8 pct versus Q3 2013 at constant exchange rates: on a like-for-like basis ("LFL" 1 ) growth was +7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)