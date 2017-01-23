Jan 23 Essentra Plc, a supplier of
speciality plastic and packaging components, warned that
full-year adjusted operating profit would miss or meet only the
lower end of its forecast, citing challenging market conditions
in health and personal care packaging unit.
The company said it expects adjusted operating profit to be
at, or modestly below, the lower end of its guidance range of
137 million-142 million pounds ($169.3 million-$177 million) for
the year ended Dec. 31.
The company had cut its full-year profit guidance in
November.
Essentra, whose filter products are used in tobacco, health
and personal care and consumer goods, also said on Monday that
Chief Executive Paul Forman has commenced a strategic review of
the company.
($1 = 0.8024 pounds)
